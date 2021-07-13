UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.98.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

