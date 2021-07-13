UBS Group AG Takes Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,301.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,599 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,174 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

