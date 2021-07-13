UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 62,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

