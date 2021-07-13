UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Shares of PATH opened at $66.40 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,040,866 shares of company stock worth $282,720,204 in the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

