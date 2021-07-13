UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Sells $1,601,000.00 in Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.25, for a total value of $1,601,000.00.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,770. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $395.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

