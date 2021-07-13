Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.

UBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.