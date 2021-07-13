Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells $876,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Barry Schuler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $876,000.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion and a PE ratio of -91.54. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $495,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $976,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

