Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

NYSE UHS opened at $154.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

