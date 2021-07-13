Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.67 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $426.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after buying an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 37,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Universal Insurance by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Universal Insurance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

