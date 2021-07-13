Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

