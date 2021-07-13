Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:URBN) CFO Sells $103,720.00 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:URBN) CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $103,720.00.

Shares of NYSE URBN opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

