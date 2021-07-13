Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Usio stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 324.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Usio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Usio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.