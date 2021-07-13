UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.95 on Monday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $2,557,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

