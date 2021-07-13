Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vaccinex will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

