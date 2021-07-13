Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,036,000 after buying an additional 54,741 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $238.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $239.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

