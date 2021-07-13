Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 76,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $106.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

