Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $2.78 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 917,754 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $216,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,710,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $403,257,000 after purchasing an additional 618,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 728,293 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $171,710,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 493,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $116,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

