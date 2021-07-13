Velas Trading Down 4.4% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Velas has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $90.60 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001141 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001404 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

