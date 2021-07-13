Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) Insider Sells $24,680,790.50 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NYSE:VLDR) insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,407,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $24,680,790.50.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,166. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

