Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -237.80, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $1,009,002.32. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,228 shares of company stock worth $3,038,395. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

