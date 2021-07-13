Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Insider Daren Hull Sells 15,000 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.
Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 215,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,562. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.62.
About Vera Bradley
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.