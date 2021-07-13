Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) Insider Daren Hull Sells 15,000 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NYSE:VRA) insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $190,500.00.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 215,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,562. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

