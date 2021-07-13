Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $41.58 million and $44.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00289723 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,545,539 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

