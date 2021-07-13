Veritable L.P. Acquires 271 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.39. The stock had a trading volume of 84,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $157.74 and a one year high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

