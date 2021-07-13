Veritable L.P. Buys 104,985 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,985 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,325. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19.

