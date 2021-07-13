Veritable L.P. Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

