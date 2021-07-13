Veritable L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 537,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $191,516,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 569,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 275,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 91,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.99. The firm has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

