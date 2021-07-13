Veritable L.P. Has $418.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.1% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,873,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,157,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,134,000 after purchasing an additional 373,395 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $402.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $286.63 and a 12-month high of $402.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.