Veritable L.P. Purchases 15,555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,144,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,255,000 after acquiring an additional 817,925 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,414 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

