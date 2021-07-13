Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Viad worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VVI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viad by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Viad stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.