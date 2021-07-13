Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 5,170 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $85,149.90.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

