Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 5,170 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $85,149.90.
Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14.
About Viavi Solutions
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.