Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,860 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VCT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upgraded Victrex to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,494.89. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.36. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,688 ($35.12).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders bought a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370 in the last 90 days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

