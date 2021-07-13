Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. 124,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,612. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.