Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.44. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

