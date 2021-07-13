Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 62,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Mplx accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,223. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

