Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 46,296 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,296 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

ENIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,102. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

