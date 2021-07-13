Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Increased to $334.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $334.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $281.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $121.22 and a 1-year high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,796 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

