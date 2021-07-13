Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Director Purchases $55,000.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 110,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

