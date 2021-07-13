Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Director Purchases $55,000.00 in Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) Director Tracy Austin Stevenson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.54.
Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
