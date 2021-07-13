Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance Sells 9,896 Shares

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 9,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $1,295,287.44.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,993. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

