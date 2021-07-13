VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,323 shares of company stock worth $7,605,903. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VMware by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $101,451,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.75. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

