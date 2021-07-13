Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given a $16.67 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $16.67 price objective on Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.