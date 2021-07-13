Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €259.88 ($305.74).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €218.15 ($256.65) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €219.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.79. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.