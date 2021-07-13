VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Announces Earnings Results

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 4.75%.

VOXX International stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

