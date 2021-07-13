VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

VOXX stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.