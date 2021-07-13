Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 16,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 1,090,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $977,410. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,257,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

