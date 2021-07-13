Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 12,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,792% compared to the typical volume of 333 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In related news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $977,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. 1,102,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

