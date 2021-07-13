Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,465 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $114.83 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.57.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

