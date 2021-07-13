Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $300.43 on Tuesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $401.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $299.49.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

