WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.29.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $29.85 on Monday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.