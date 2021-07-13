Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.63 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

