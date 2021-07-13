Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,168 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In related news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $602,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

